Published Feb 7, 2024 at 4:21 PM IST
At least 25 killed in twin blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan
At least 25 people were killed and 42 others injured on February 7 in two devastating bomb blasts targeting election offices in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, a day before the general elections.
