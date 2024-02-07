Videos
Published Jan 18, 2024 at 8:33 PM IST
Pakistan strikes Iran: All about Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar
Pakistan's air force launched retaliatory airstrikes on Iran, a foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed. Allegedly targeting militant positions, the air force killed at least seven people during the attack, and it further raised tensions between the neighbouring nations. The strikes in Sistan and Baluchestan province follow Iran’s attack on Pakistani soil.
