Videos
Published Jan 19, 2024 at 1:43 PM IST
Did Pakistan consult America before launching missile attack on Iran?
The US on January 18 evaded a question on whether Pakistan held prior consultations with Washington before conducting retaliatory air strikes on Iran. On media reports claiming Pakistan consulted the US before conducting strikes in Iran, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, during a regular press briefing in Washington, said, “I do not have any private conversations to read out.” Miller said the US is concerned about the escalating tensions in the region and has urged restraint on all sides. He said there is no need for escalation in the matter and that the country has noted the Pakistani government's comments about the importance of “cooperative relations”
The US on January 18 evaded a question on whether Pakistan held prior consultations with Washington before conducting retaliatory air strikes on Iran. On media reports claiming Pakistan consulted the US before conducting strikes in Iran, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, during a regular press briefing in Washington, said, “I do not have any private conversations to read out.” Miller said the US is concerned about the escalating tensions in the region and has urged restraint on all sides. He said there is no need for escalation in the matter and that the country has noted the Pakistani government's comments about the importance of “cooperative relations”
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
HD Deve Gowda Hails PM Modi's Assurances
Videos10 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.