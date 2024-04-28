Videos
Published Apr 28, 2024 at 10:25 PM IST
Hindu devotees climb hundreds of stairs during Hinglaj Yatra in Pakistan
Hinglaj Yatra is Pakistan’s largest Hindu festival, which takes place at the Hingol National Park in Baluchistan province. Hindus believe Hinglaj Mata is one the places where the remains of Sati, the goddess of marital felicity and longevity, fell to earth after she ended her life.
Published April 28th, 2024 at 22:25 IST
