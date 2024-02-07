Videos
Published Jan 31, 2024 at 5:39 PM IST
Imran Khan Sentenced 10 years Of Jail By Pakistan Court
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in a case in which he was charged with leaking state secrets. The ruling comes just days before the elections in Pakistan.
