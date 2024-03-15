×

Published Mar 15, 2024 at 8:48 AM IST

World Sindhi Congress Raises Voice Against Pakistan At UNHRC

Pakistan, which has been facing allegations of crushing the rights of minorities, has been exposed yet again. A day after Baloch activists protested against Pak, the World Sindhi Congress raised its voice against the atrocities of Sindhis. The protest held on the sidelines of the 55th session of UNHRC aimed to inform the international community about ongoing human rights violations. Sindhi activists, Balochistan’s exile leaders, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PoK, and human rights defenders from various European countries joined the protest. World Sindhi Congress Secretary General accused Pak of being on a ‘mission of genocide of Sindhis’ and appealed for help from the UN. Notably, the Baloch National Movement on March 12 also organized an ‘Anti-Pakistan protest’ at UNHRC Headquarters in Geneva. Activists raised pro-freedom slogans and accused Islamabad of gross human rights violations in Balochistan. They called for the urgent release of innocent Baloch activists who were abducted by Pakistani agencies. 
 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whatsapp logo