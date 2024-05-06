Videos
Published May 5, 2024 at 12:37 AM IST
Jaishankar warns Pakistan, Modi govt will give appropriate response
Slamming Pakistan over continuous cross-border terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the neighbour will get an appropriate response adding that the Modi government will never make a compromise with the national security.
Slamming Pakistan over continuous cross-border terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the neighbour will get an appropriate response adding that the Modi government will never make a compromise with the national security.
Published May 6th, 2024 at 00:37 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.