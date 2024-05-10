Videos
Published May 9, 2024 at 8:46 PM IST
Seven barbers gunned down while sleeping in Pakistan
A gunman shot down 7 barbers in Baluchistan province of Pakistan. All of the barbers were from Punjab province and lived and worked together. The killings occurred near the port city of Gwadar in Baluchistan province, police official Mohsin Ali said.
A gunman shot down 7 barbers in Baluchistan province of Pakistan. All of the barbers were from Punjab province and lived and worked together. The killings occurred near the port city of Gwadar in Baluchistan province, police official Mohsin Ali said.
Published May 9th, 2024 at 20:46 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.