Published Feb 8, 2024 at 7:50 PM IST
Watch: Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vote in Pakistan election
Pakistan election 2024: Pakistanis voted for a new parliament on February 8, a day after twin bombings claimed at least 30 lives in the worst election-related violence ahead of the balloting. Former PM Nawaz Sharif and his closest rival Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also voted in the elections.
