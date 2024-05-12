People in Rafah continued to pack up their belongings as they prepared to leave the city. About 110,000 people have fled the southern Gaza city, as heavy fighting between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants on the city's outskirts leaves aid crossings inaccessible and food and fuel supplies grow critically low, a U.N. official said. Israel's plans for an offensive in Rafah appear to be on hold for now, with the United States deeply opposed and stepping up pressure by threatening to withhold arms. But even the more limited incursion launched earlier this week threatens to worsen Gaza's humanitarian catastrophe.