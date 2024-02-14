Videos
Published Feb 14, 2024 at 5:35 PM IST
Republic Reports From BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi
The first Hindu temple, Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabhi, UAE, on February 14. Inspired by Vedic architecture, the BAPS Mandir has been built at a cost of Rs 700 crore.
