Published Feb 13, 2024 at 12:58 AM IST
PM Modi strikes a chord with Indian diaspora in UAE at Ahlan Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the India diaspora in Abu Dhabi during his two-day UAE visit. During the Ahlan Modi event with Indian diaspora, he stated that he has 'come to meet his family', referring to the huge turn over of Indians that had come to see him. PM Modi further recalled coming to the UAE for the first time in 2015 and being welcomed warmly by the then Crown Prince Zayed Al Nahyan in 2015 and his five brothers.
