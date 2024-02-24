Videos
Antonio Guterres Calls For Russia To Stop Invasion Of Ukraine
Feb 24, 2024, marked the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Amid new Russian gains in eastern Ukraine and fracturing Western support, Secy-Gen Antonio Guterres once again called for the war to end and for the UN Charter to be upheld.
