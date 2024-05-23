A deputy chief of Russian military general staff was arrested on charges of large-scale bribery on May 23. This arrest is the latest in the series of bribery arrests of high-ranking military officials. The arrest of Lt Gen Vadim Shamarin followed the arrest this week of Maj Gen Ivan Popov. Maj Gen Ivan Popov was once a top commander, leading Russia's offensive in Ukraine. In April, Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov was arrested on bribery charges.