Published May 23, 2024 at 5:52 PM IST
Putin Puts Another High Ranking Army Official Behind Bars
A deputy chief of Russian military general staff was arrested on charges of large-scale bribery on May 23. This arrest is the latest in the series of bribery arrests of high-ranking military officials. The arrest of Lt Gen Vadim Shamarin followed the arrest this week of Maj Gen Ivan Popov. Maj Gen Ivan Popov was once a top commander, leading Russia's offensive in Ukraine. In April, Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov was arrested on bribery charges.
Published May 23rd, 2024 at 17:52 IST
