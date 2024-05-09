×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Entertainment
Economy
Politics
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published May 9, 2024 at 3:46 PM IST

Russia Snubs US For Implicating India In Alleged Pannun Murder Plot

Rubbishing the allegations by the US on India for a foiled assassination plot against pro-Khalistan radical Gurwant Singh Pannun, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Washington has not yet provided any reliable evidence of the involvement of Indian citizens in the case."According to the information we have, Washington has not yet provided any reliable evidence of the involvement of Indian citizens in the preparation of the murder of a certain GS Pannun. Speculation on this topic in the absence of evidence is unacceptable," the official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday (local time). 
 

Published May 9th, 2024 at 15:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Tension in Bagalkote After Pro Hindu Activists Clash With Police

Videosan hour ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Tension in Bagalkote After Pro Hindu Activists Clash With Police For Protecting Inter Faith Couple

Police, Activists Clash

an hour ago
Russia Snubs US For Implicating India In Alleged Pannun Murder Plot

Russia Backs India

an hour ago
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike east of Rafah, Gaza Strip, May 6, 2024.

US ISRAEL RELATIONS

4 hours ago
A tornado ripped through the area the evening of May 7.

Tornado

4 hours ago
This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy, Dirty Lane Near Embassy In Viral Video

Envoy Flags Dirty Delhi

7 hours ago
From Kiren Rijiju to Temjen Imna, Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur

Politicos Slam Pitroda

8 hours ago
Will US stop backing Israel?

Gaza hospital evacuated

17 hours ago
The collapse of the dam in western Kenya led to a major road being blocked.

Kenya Floods

20 hours ago
Sam Pitroda

Sam Pitroda Does It Again

a day ago
JDS Workers Stage Protest Against Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar For 'Scripting' Prajwal Revanna Case

JD(S) Protest

a day ago
Hyderabad

Wall Collapse Bachupally

a day ago
f 18

Fighter Jets Eliminate Ho

a day ago
Among other things, the protestors at Columbia are calling for the university to completely divest from companies linked to Israel.

Palestinian Displaced

a day ago
The tornado reportedly damaged hundreds of buildings when it struck the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

Tornado Strikes Oklahoma

a day ago
Dasgupta revealed how a leading US-based publication had approached him to write an essay on Modi's BJP movement while being wary of presenting "the other side"

Swapan exposes NYT

2 days ago
Radhika Khera Joins BJP

Radhika Khera credits BJP

2 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Tension in Bagalkote After Pro Hindu Activists Clash With Police For Protecting Inter Faith Couple
Tension in Bagalkote After Pro Hindu Activists Clash With Police
Videosan hour ago
Russia Snubs US For Implicating India In Alleged Pannun Murder Plot
Russia Snubs US For Implicating India In Alleged Pannun Murder Plot
Videosan hour ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows4 months ago

Trending Videos

This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy, Dirty Lane Near Embassy In Viral Video
03:40
This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy Delhi Lane
Videos7 hours ago
From Kiren Rijiju to Temjen Imna, Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur
00:00
Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur
Videos8 hours ago
Will US stop backing Israel?
03:30
Will US stop backing Israel as Biden warns?
Videos17 hours ago
The collapse of the dam in western Kenya led to a major road being blocked.
03:51
Kenya Declares Public Holiday To Mourn Flood Victims
Videos20 hours ago
Sam Pitroda
05:39
Sam Pitroda Sparks Controversy Yet Again With Racist Comments
Videosa day ago
JDS Workers Stage Protest Against Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar For 'Scripting' Prajwal Revanna Case
00:00
Jd(S) Workers Stage Protest Against Shivakumar
Videosa day ago
Tension in Bagalkote After Pro Hindu Activists Clash With Police For Protecting Inter Faith Couple
06:18
Tension in Bagalkote After Pro Hindu Activists Clash With Police
Videosan hour ago
Russia Snubs US For Implicating India In Alleged Pannun Murder Plot
05:35
Russia Snubs US For Implicating India In Alleged Pannun Murder Plot
Videosan hour ago
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike east of Rafah, Gaza Strip, May 6, 2024.
05:36
Why The US Paused The Delivery Of 2,000-pound Bombs To Israel ?
Videos4 hours ago
A tornado ripped through the area the evening of May 7.
03:44
Powerful Storms Kill 3 As Tornadoes
Videos4 hours ago
Hyderabad
00:00
Seven People Including A Child Killed In Wall Collapse At Bachupally
Videosa day ago
f 18
03:08
U.S. F-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jets Eliminate Houthi Drones
Videosa day ago
Among other things, the protestors at Columbia are calling for the university to completely divest from companies linked to Israel.
00:00
Palestinian Displaced In Muwasi Camp
Videosa day ago
The tornado reportedly damaged hundreds of buildings when it struck the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.
03:34
Tornado Strikes Oklahoma, Rare High Risk Warning Issued In Bartlesville
Videosa day ago
Dasgupta revealed how a leading US-based publication had approached him to write an essay on Modi's BJP movement while being wary of presenting "the other side"
17:59
Swapan Dasgupta exposes NYT bias against PM Modi | Debate with Arnab
Videos2 days ago
Radhika Khera Joins BJP
05:05
Radhika Khera credits BJP for her safe return from Chhattisgarh
Videos2 days ago
Vladimir Putin arrives for his inauguration ceremony as Russian president in the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2024.
03:30
Vladimir Putin arrives in style for inauguration as Russian president
Videos2 days ago
CM Nayab Singh Saini
03:41
Haryana: 3 MLAs withdraw support from BJP, back Congress
Videos2 days ago
smriti irani
16:14
Republic Tracks BJP's Amethi Candidate Smriti Irani
Videos2 days ago
Met Gala 2024 Highlights
04:02
Alia Bhatt, Zendaya, Bad Bunny Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Met Gala
Videos2 days ago
JDS Workers Stage Protest Against Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar For 'Scripting' Prajwal Revanna Case
03:02
JDS Workers Stage Protest Against Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar
Videos2 days ago
Republic Exclusive Interaction With PM Modi’s Brother | Exudes Certainty In BJP’s Triumph
04:34
Republic Exclusive Interaction With PM Modi’s Brother
Videos2 days ago
Anti-Israel Protests: Columbia University Cancels Main Graduation | Gaza War
04:09
Anti-Israel Protests: Columbia University Cancels Main Graduation
Videos2 days ago
Amit Shah, Scindia & Other Top Leaders In The Fray For Phase 3 Of Lok Sabha Elections
04:14
Amit Shah, Scindia & Other Top Leaders In The Fray In Phase 3
Videos2 days ago
Whatsapp logo