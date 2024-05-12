Videos
Published May 11, 2024 at 11:18 PM IST
Russian offensive in Kharkiv: Moscow says it has taken 5 villages
Fierce fighting continued for a second day on the fringes of Kharkiv region. Russia has launched a renewed offensive in Ukraine's north-east on May 10. Moscow claimed to have captured five villages, while Kyiv said it was pushing back. Reports from local media indicate that this offensive has opened a new war front.
Fierce fighting continued for a second day on the fringes of Kharkiv region. Russia has launched a renewed offensive in Ukraine's north-east on May 10. Moscow claimed to have captured five villages, while Kyiv said it was pushing back. Reports from local media indicate that this offensive has opened a new war front.
