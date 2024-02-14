World’s second richest man and Tesla Boss Elon Musk is yet again making headlines. Musk’s on Feb 12 made bombshell claims on the Russia-Ukraine War and President Putin. The tech mogul shut down possibilities of Russia losing the war with Ukraine. He also asserted that Putin ‘Would be assassinated, if he backs off’. The comments were made in an X Spaces forum with Republican senators. Musk also spoke about the $95.3 billion aid bill that includes funding for Ukraine. Notably, the Russia-Ukraine war has been one of the deadliest conflicts in Europe since World War Two. The conflict has been ongoing since February 2022, with no sign of a ceasefire in sight. Musk has been vocal about his criticism of Ukraine and Prez Zelenskyy. He has often mocked Ukrainian President Zelenskyy over requests of aid amid war with Russia.