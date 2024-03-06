Videos
Ukraine's High Tech Sea Drones Sink Russian Warship Ship
Ukraine's Military on March 5 claimed it sank a Russian landing ship in Black Sea. Ukraine claimed of having used high-tech sea drones. Kyiv’s forces have been taking aim at targets deep behind the war’s front line. The report, however, remains confirmed by Russian forces. The patrol ship, which Ukraine said was hit, reportedly can carry cruise missiles and around 60 crew. Ukraine's military Intelligence Agency shared a video allegedly showing the attack. In the Black Sea, Ukrainian successes against enemy warships have pushed the Russian fleet away from the coast, allowing Ukraine to set up a grain export corridor.
