Published Feb 21, 2024 at 4:21 PM IST
Wife Of Dead Putin Critic To Follow Her Husband’s Footsteps
Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said she will continue her dead husband’s fight. She also said that she will soon reveal the details about her husband’s demise. Navalny, who was serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism, died in prison on Feb 16. His supporters continued to lay flowers at a monument in Moscow. Navalny’s death has deprived. Russian opposition of its most well-known and inspiring politician. That too less than a month before an election. It dealt a devastating blow to many who had seen Navalny as a hope for political change.
