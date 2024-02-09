Videos
Published Feb 9, 2024 at 7:35 PM IST
Seven villagers dead amid heavy landslides in Philippines
A landslide in the southern Philippines left at least seven villagers dead and 48 others missing, including miners waiting in buses for a ride home, officials said.
A landslide in the southern Philippines left at least seven villagers dead and 48 others missing, including miners waiting in buses for a ride home, officials said.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.