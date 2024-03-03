Videos
Published Mar 3, 2024 at 10:54 PM IST
Shehbaz Sharif 'Selected' Pakistan PM, But Army Still Pulling Strings?
Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan as the leader of the ruling coalition of the PML(N), PPP and other small outfits. However, in a sign that the Pakistan Army was still holding the strings behind the government, Shehbaz Sharif appealed to his country's parliament to pass a resolution on the "freedom of Kashmiris and Palestinians". Will Shehbaz Sharif be able to salvage a sinking Pakistan or will he remain a PM 'selected' by the Army? That's The Weekend Debate
