A furious China launched ‘punishment’ drills around Taiwan on May 23. The drills are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait, the north, south and east of Taiwan Island. Despite encirclement from China, Taiwan remained vigilant. Taiwan's Ministry of Defence unveiled a powerful display of its military prowess in a new video on ‘X’. Taiwan vows peace but promises strong counterattacks if provoked. Notably, China-Taiwan tensions have deep historical roots. China’s ruling Communist Party says Taiwan is part of its territory despite having never controlled the country. China on May 23 even defended the military drills around Taiwan as 'legitimate and necessary'.