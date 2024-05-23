Videos
Published May 23, 2024 at 7:55 PM IST
Taiwan Unveils Powerful Display Of Military Prowess
A furious China launched ‘punishment’ drills around Taiwan on May 23. The drills are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait, the north, south and east of Taiwan Island. Despite encirclement from China, Taiwan remained vigilant. Taiwan's Ministry of Defence unveiled a powerful display of its military prowess in a new video on ‘X’. Taiwan vows peace but promises strong counterattacks if provoked. Notably, China-Taiwan tensions have deep historical roots. China’s ruling Communist Party says Taiwan is part of its territory despite having never controlled the country. China on May 23 even defended the military drills around Taiwan as 'legitimate and necessary'.
A furious China launched ‘punishment’ drills around Taiwan on May 23. The drills are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait, the north, south and east of Taiwan Island. Despite encirclement from China, Taiwan remained vigilant. Taiwan's Ministry of Defence unveiled a powerful display of its military prowess in a new video on ‘X’. Taiwan vows peace but promises strong counterattacks if provoked. Notably, China-Taiwan tensions have deep historical roots. China’s ruling Communist Party says Taiwan is part of its territory despite having never controlled the country. China on May 23 even defended the military drills around Taiwan as 'legitimate and necessary'.
Published May 23rd, 2024 at 19:55 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.