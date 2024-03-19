Videos
Published Mar 19, 2024 at 10:45 AM IST
Uber Loses Major Lawsuit, What Happens Next
Global rideshare giant Uber will pay 272 million Australian dollars ($178 million) to settle a long-running dispute with Australian taxi and hire car drivers who lost out when the company entered the Australian market. A class action against Uber had been expected to go to trial in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Monday, but Maurice Blackburn Lawyers — representing 8,000 taxi and hire car drivers — said the case will be dropped because Uber agreed to the financial settlement.
Global rideshare giant Uber will pay 272 million Australian dollars ($178 million) to settle a long-running dispute with Australian taxi and hire car drivers who lost out when the company entered the Australian market. A class action against Uber had been expected to go to trial in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Monday, but Maurice Blackburn Lawyers — representing 8,000 taxi and hire car drivers — said the case will be dropped because Uber agreed to the financial settlement.
Published March 19th, 2024 at 10:45 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Jaishankar Replied To Bulgaria
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
Coimbatore showers love on PM Modi
Jaishankar Replied To Bulgaria
Putin Warns West Of World War 3
Videos21 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.