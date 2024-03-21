Videos
Kate Middleton’s Medical Records Involved In Potential Security Breach
A British privacy watchdog said Wednesday it was investigating a report that staff at a private London hospital tried to snoop on the Princess of Wales ’ medical records while she was a patient for abdominal surgery. The Information Commissioner’s Office said: “We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided.”

