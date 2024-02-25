Thousands joined a rally in Israel’s Tel Aviv demanding immediate release of Hamas-held hostages in Gaza since October 7. Hamas militants kidnapped nearly 250 hostages during an attack on southern Israel. More than 100 hostages were freed in a November deal. Israel believes that of the 134 remaining hostages, at least 30 were killed or died in captivity Negotiations for the release of remaining hostages have stalled, but their relatives have protested regularly to keep up the pressure on the govt to secure their freedom.