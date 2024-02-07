English
Published Jan 24, 2024 at 4:18 PM IST

Trump Biden Rematch Inevitable Now?

Former President Donald Trump easily won New Hampshire’s primary on Tuesday, seizing command of the race for the Republican nomination and making a November rematch against President Joe Biden feel all the more inevitable. The result was a setback for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who finished second despite investing significant time and financial resources in a state famous for its independent streak. She’s the last major challenger after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ended his presidential bid over the weekend, allowing her to campaign as the sole alternative to Trump.

Brutal Attack On Indian Student In Chicago Captured On CCTV

Videos6 minutes ago
Hyderabad Student Attacked in Chicago

Indian Student Attacked

6 minutes ago
IAF Hawk Trainer

Vayu Shakti 2024

12 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal summoned

an hour ago
Pakistan Bomb Blasts

Pakistan blasts

an hour ago
BJP protesting

BJP Protests

3 hours ago
The Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor: Sharad Pawar Mulls Party New Symbol After Losing EC Battle To AjitThe Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor: Sharad Pawar Mulls Party New Symbol After Losing EC Battle To Ajit

Big blow to Sharad Pawar

4 hours ago
ANI

Deve Gowda Hails PM Modi

6 hours ago
PM Modi in Loksabha

PM Criticizes Opposition

6 hours ago
Rahul gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

6 hours ago
former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat

Harak Singh Rawat

6 hours ago
Harda Factory Blast MP

Harda Factory Blast

7 hours ago
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar

16 hours ago
MP Harda Factory Blast accused arrested

Harda blast accident

18 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul on viral video

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar's Heartwarming Encounter with Fan Goes Viral

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi

a day ago
Hyderabad Student Attacked in Chicago
Brutal Attack On Indian Student In Chicago Captured On CCTV
Videos6 minutes ago
IAF Hawk Trainer
Vayu Shakti 2024: Indian Air Force To Flex Its Muscle Near Jaisalmer
Videos12 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Videosan hour ago





Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Showsa month ago

Hyderabad Student Attacked in Chicago
04:15
Brutal Attack On Indian Student In Chicago Captured On CCTV
Videos6 minutes ago
IAF Hawk Trainer
03:03
Vayu Shakti 2024: Indian Air Force To Flex Its Muscle Near Jaisalmer
Videos12 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal
03:28
Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Videosan hour ago
Pakistan Bomb Blasts
03:36
At least 25 killed in twin blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan
Videosan hour ago
BJP protesting
03:24
BJP Protests Against Karnataka Government Inside Parliament
Videos3 hours ago
The Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor: Sharad Pawar Mulls Party New Symbol After Losing EC Battle To AjitThe Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor: Sharad Pawar Mulls Party New Symbol After Losing EC Battle To Ajit
09:41
Big blow to Sharad Pawar ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Videos4 hours ago
ANI
24:17
HD Deve Gowda Hails PM Modi's Assurances
Videos6 hours ago
PM Modi in Loksabha
03:21
PM Criticizes Opposition for indulging in ‘politics of spreading lies'
Videos6 hours ago
Rahul gandhi
03:40
Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Vedvyas Temple In Rourkela, Odisha
Videos6 hours ago
former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat
03:23
ED Raids Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat's Residences
Videos6 hours ago
Harda Factory Blast MP
03:04
Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion
Videos7 hours ago
Lata Mangeshkar
03:38
The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar
Videos16 hours ago
MP Harda Factory Blast accused arrested
03:28
Harda blast accident accused arrested
Videos18 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi
03:02
How Rahul Gandhi tried to justify his viral video, takes jibe at BJP
Videos20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar's Heartwarming Encounter with Fan Goes Viral
01:28
Sachin Tendulkar meets a special fan on the road, gives him a gift
Videosa day ago
Sudhanshu Trivedi
04:00
Watch: Sudhanshu Trivedi Takes A Poetic Jibe At Congress, Slam Rahul
Videosa day ago
‘Bizarre’ gifts King Charles gives his staff for Christmas.
03:07
King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer, To Halt Public Duties
Videosa day ago
Lionel Messi
03:36
After No Show, Messi Looking To Return For Inter Miami In Japan Friendly
Videosa day ago
CM Pushkar singh Dhami
03:00
CM Dhami to present UCC Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in state assembly
Videosa day ago
PM Modi Lok Sabha Motion of Thanks
01:41:37
Watch: PM Narendra Modi's fiery speech in Lok Sabha
Videos2 days ago
People Not Happy When I Drive BMW: Hemant Soren Plays 'Adivasi' Card
03:31
Hemant Soren’s Big Claim in Jharkhand Assembly
Videos2 days ago
Uttar Pradesh Budget 2024
03:06
A look at the highlights from Uttar Pradesh Budget 2024-25
Videos2 days ago
A file photo of Noah Kahan
00:27
Noah Kahan Opens Up About Mental Health At Grammys Red Carpet
Videos2 days ago
Coco Jones
00:23
Coco Jones Honours Her ‘Younger Self’ With Glitter Dress At Grammys 2024
Videos2 days ago