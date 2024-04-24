×

Published Apr 24, 2024 at 3:44 PM IST

Turmoil Across US As Pro-Palestinian Protests By Students Kick In

The protest which started from Columbia University has now spread across the United States. Students across US have set up encampments, occupied buildings and ignored demands to leave. The students have refused to end their protest against Israel’s war with Hamas. The protests which were bubbling for a month kicked into a higher gear on April 18. Over 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators who camped out on Columbia’s upper Manhattan campus were arrested. Many protestors are now facing charges of trespassing or disorderly conduct. 
 

