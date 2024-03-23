Videos
Breaking: Catherine, Princess Of Wales diagnosed with Cancer
Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced Friday that she was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. The princess described the diagnosis as a huge shock in a video statement released on social media.
