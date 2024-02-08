Videos
Published Jan 11, 2024 at 4:17 PM IST
US Congressmen discuss significance of Ramayana in Washinton DC
A US based organisation held a talk on the significance of Ramayana across Asia nad the cultural narrative that binds several nations through it. US Congressmen like Shri Thanedar, Max Miller and others participated in the talk. Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu also participated in the event.
