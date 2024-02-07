Videos
Published Jan 19, 2024 at 6:43 PM IST
US President Joe Biden's First Reaction To Iran VS Pakistan Conflict
US President Joe Biden's First Reaction To Iran VS Pakistan Conflict Pakistan's air force launched retaliatory airstrikes early Thursday on Iran, a foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed. Allegedly targeting militant positions, the air force killed at least seven people during the attack, and it further raised tensions between the neighbouring nations. The strikes in Sistan and Baluchestan province follow Iran’s attack Tuesday on Pakistani soil that killed two children in the southwestern Baluchistan province.
US President Joe Biden's First Reaction To Iran VS Pakistan Conflict Pakistan's air force launched retaliatory airstrikes early Thursday on Iran, a foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed. Allegedly targeting militant positions, the air force killed at least seven people during the attack, and it further raised tensions between the neighbouring nations. The strikes in Sistan and Baluchestan province follow Iran’s attack Tuesday on Pakistani soil that killed two children in the southwestern Baluchistan province.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
HD Deve Gowda Hails PM Modi's Assurances
Videos10 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.