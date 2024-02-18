U.S. President Joe Biden said he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their Saturday phone call that he remains confident that Congress will ultimately approve additional funding for Ukraine as the eastern city of Avdiivka fell into Russian control. But when asked if he was confident more U.S. funding would come through before Ukraine loses more territory, Biden acknowledged, "I'm not." U.S. aid for Ukraine remains stuck in Congress and NATO allies in Europe are struggling to fill the gap.