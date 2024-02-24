US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Brazil and the US have "shared objectives" despite their differing positions on the Israel-Hamas war. Speaking on the second day of the G20 ministerial meetings in Rio de Janeiro, Blinken said he disagreed with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's comments on Sunday in which he compared the killings in Gaza to the Holocaust. "We can have these disagreements, even profound disagreements on one particular issue, or I should say even an aspect of the issue and still continue all the vital work that we’re doing together,” Blinken told reporters.