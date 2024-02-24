Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Feb 24, 2024 at 9:36 AM IST

US Sec Of State Blinken Talks About Navalny’s 'Heroic' Life

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Brazil and the US have "shared objectives" despite their differing positions on the Israel-Hamas war. Speaking on the second day of the G20 ministerial meetings in Rio de Janeiro, Blinken said he disagreed with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's comments on Sunday in which he compared the killings in Gaza to the Holocaust. "We can have these disagreements, even profound disagreements on one particular issue, or I should say even an aspect of the issue and still continue all the vital work that we’re doing together,” Blinken told reporters.

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

US Sec Of State Blinken Talks About Navalny’s 'Heroic' Life

Videos25 minutes ago
View More

Viral Quicks

US Brazil G20 Lula Blinken

Blinken on Brazil

25 minutes ago
India accelerates development of indigenous tank engine for Arjun Mark 1A

MSME Defence Expo 2024

31 minutes ago
Buddha

Lord Buddha's Relics

37 minutes ago
Sandeshkhali LIVE: West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar, who had been staging a sit-in protest outside the police station has claimed that he was heckled by Mamata Banerjee's police officials.

Women safety in WB

an hour ago
russians pray

Russians At Mahayagya

an hour ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Arnab Debates

9 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Shetty Exclusive

13 hours ago
satya pal malik

Jammu And Kashmir

14 hours ago
S Jaishankar

India-UAE Relations

14 hours ago
PM Modi in Varanasi

PM Modi in Varanasi

14 hours ago
Zeeshan with Rahul Gandhi

'Lose 10 kgs, Meet RaGa'

16 hours ago
US President Joe Biden meets Putin critic Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya and daughter Dasha Navalnaya

Biden Meets Yulia

16 hours ago
Kashmiri activist and Journalist Yana Mir slams Pakistan

'I Am Not Malala'

16 hours ago
Japan will give loan of Rs 12800 crore

Japan-India investments

20 hours ago
JK

ST Status

20 hours ago
BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar

Sandeshkhali Violence

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
US Brazil G20 Lula Blinken
US Sec Of State Blinken Talks About Navalny’s 'Heroic' Life
Videos25 minutes ago
India accelerates development of indigenous tank engine for Arjun Mark 1A
DRDO Showcases Indigenously Developed MGS At MSME Defence Expo 2024
Videos31 minutes ago
Buddha
Buddha’s Relics Reach Thailand, Bihar Guv Calls It An Important Moment
Videos37 minutes ago





Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows2 months ago

Trending Videos

US Brazil G20 Lula Blinken
03:04
US Sec Of State Blinken Talks About Navalny’s 'Heroic' Life
Videos25 minutes ago
India accelerates development of indigenous tank engine for Arjun Mark 1A
04:24
DRDO Showcases Indigenously Developed MGS At MSME Defence Expo 2024
Videos31 minutes ago
Buddha
05:59
Buddha’s Relics Reach Thailand, Bihar Guv Calls It An Important Moment
Videos37 minutes ago
Sandeshkhali LIVE: West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar, who had been staging a sit-in protest outside the police station has claimed that he was heckled by Mamata Banerjee's police officials.
04:23
BJP’s Falguni Patra Raises Concern About Safety Of Women In Sandeshkhali
Videosan hour ago
russians pray
03:26
Russian Wing Of Gayatri Parivar Joins 47th Ashwamedha Mahayagya
Videosan hour ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt
43:27
Arnab's Debate: More Voices Rise Against Mamata in Sandeshkhali
Videos9 hours ago
Sini Shetty
11:16
Exclusive: Sini Shetty On Representing India At Miss World 2023
Videos13 hours ago
satya pal malik
03:14
Satya Pal Malik's Residence Raided By CBI
Videos14 hours ago
S Jaishankar
03:40
India-UAE Relations Improved Says S Jaishankar
Videos14 hours ago
PM Modi in Varanasi
08:01
PM Modi calls out Rahul for insulting remark
Videos14 hours ago
Zeeshan with Rahul Gandhi
05:10
Zeeshan Siddique Claims He Was 'Told to Lose 10kg to Meet Rahul Gandhi
Videos16 hours ago
US President Joe Biden meets Putin critic Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya and daughter Dasha Navalnaya
03:51
Biden Meets Putin Critic Navalny's Wife Yulia, Daughter
Videos16 hours ago
Kashmiri activist and Journalist Yana Mir slams Pakistan
03:43
I Am Not Malala: Kashmiri Activist Yana Mir Slams Pakistan Propaganda
Videos16 hours ago
Japan will give loan of Rs 12800 crore
03:04
Japan-India investments: Confluence of two seas
Videos20 hours ago
JK
07:42
‘This Will Safeguard Interest Of Suppressed’
Videos20 hours ago
BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar
03:10
Sukanta Majumdar Says, ‘Sec 144 Is Only For BJP’ Over His Arrest
Videos21 hours ago
Russia Ukraine War
04:28
How Delay In Aid Is Affecting Ukraine’s Abilities To Fight Russia
Videos21 hours ago
Will Go First fly again? Timeline of airline's crisis
03:26
GoFirst prime value tempts SpiceJet, bidders
Videosa day ago
Apple Smartwatch
04:31
Does A Smartwatch Really Help Keep Track Of Your Health?
Videosa day ago
Albania
03:01
‘Main Priority Is Increasing Engagement With India’
Videosa day ago
Shambu Border
03:26
Farmer Leaders Demand Registration Of FIR Over Death Of Protester
Videosa day ago
Row erupted in Karnataka after the Siddarmaiah-led government mandated the state to collect taxes from the Hindu temples
03:54
BJP vs Congress over Karnataka temple tax
Videosa day ago
Congress
00:00
Congress Leader On Demand Of Rs 210 Crore Income Tax Penalty
Videosa day ago
S. Jaishankar
03:14
WATCH: EAM Jaishankar’s Clear-Cut Lessons To UN Over UNSC Reforms
Videosa day ago
Whatsapp logo