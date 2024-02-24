Videos
Published Feb 24, 2024 at 9:36 AM IST
US Sec Of State Blinken Talks About Navalny’s 'Heroic' Life
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Brazil and the US have "shared objectives" despite their differing positions on the Israel-Hamas war. Speaking on the second day of the G20 ministerial meetings in Rio de Janeiro, Blinken said he disagreed with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's comments on Sunday in which he compared the killings in Gaza to the Holocaust. "We can have these disagreements, even profound disagreements on one particular issue, or I should say even an aspect of the issue and still continue all the vital work that we’re doing together,” Blinken told reporters.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Brazil and the US have "shared objectives" despite their differing positions on the Israel-Hamas war. Speaking on the second day of the G20 ministerial meetings in Rio de Janeiro, Blinken said he disagreed with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's comments on Sunday in which he compared the killings in Gaza to the Holocaust. "We can have these disagreements, even profound disagreements on one particular issue, or I should say even an aspect of the issue and still continue all the vital work that we’re doing together,” Blinken told reporters.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.