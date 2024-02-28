Videos
Published Feb 28, 2024 at 2:21 PM IST
Kamala Harris Announces Steps To Improve Voter Participation
Vice President Kamala Harris convened leaders on the frontlines of voting rights to discuss the latest steps the Biden administration is taking to improve and encourage voter participation among key voting blocs leading up to the 2024 election. Harris says the efforts are to counter threats to ballot access and establish measures to fight Republican efforts to restrict voting. Harris opened her remarks with the leaders stating that "voting is a fundamental freedom that unlocks all the other freedoms."
