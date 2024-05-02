Tragic news strikes once again in the US as a shooting incident claims the lives of four police officers in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the afternoon of April 29. Five others sustained injuries during the attempt to apprehend a suspect wanted for possessing a firearm. The fallen officers include a deputy US Marshal, a police officer, and two local task force officers. Authorities have cleared the area and declared it safe, with reports indicating that one suspect was found dead and two others are being questioned by the police. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as investigations continue.

