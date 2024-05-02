Videos
Published Apr 30, 2024 at 11:27 AM IST
4 Police Officers Killed, 4 Injured In Shooting In US’ North Carolina
Tragic news strikes once again in the US as a shooting incident claims the lives of four police officers in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the afternoon of April 29. Five others sustained injuries during the attempt to apprehend a suspect wanted for possessing a firearm. The fallen officers include a deputy US Marshal, a police officer, and two local task force officers. Authorities have cleared the area and declared it safe, with reports indicating that one suspect was found dead and two others are being questioned by the police. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as investigations continue.
Tragic news strikes once again in the US as a shooting incident claims the lives of four police officers in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the afternoon of April 29. Five others sustained injuries during the attempt to apprehend a suspect wanted for possessing a firearm. The fallen officers include a deputy US Marshal, a police officer, and two local task force officers. Authorities have cleared the area and declared it safe, with reports indicating that one suspect was found dead and two others are being questioned by the police. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as investigations continue.
Published April 30th, 2024 at 11:27 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.