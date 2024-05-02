×

Published Apr 30, 2024 at 11:27 AM IST

4 Police Officers Killed, 4 Injured In Shooting In US’ North Carolina

Tragic news strikes once again in the US as a shooting incident claims the lives of four police officers in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the afternoon of April 29. Five others sustained injuries during the attempt to apprehend a suspect wanted for possessing a firearm. The fallen officers include a deputy US Marshal, a police officer, and two local task force officers. Authorities have cleared the area and declared it safe, with reports indicating that one suspect was found dead and two others are being questioned by the police. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as investigations continue. 
 

Published April 30th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

India At UN Reiterates Support For 'Two-State Solution'

Videos8 minutes ago
India At UN Reiterates Support For Two-State Solution Amid Growing Tensions Between Israel, Gaza

India At UN

8 minutes ago
BJP Leader Rekha Patra

X security for Rekha

15 hours ago
Delay In Probe Drains Neha Hiremath's Father Niranjan Of Hope For Justice | Republic Exclusive

"No Hope Left"

19 hours ago
Russia Puts Up A Dramatic Display Of 'Trophied' Western Military Equipment From Ukraine, NATO

Russia Shows Off

a day ago
After Airports & Hospitals, Multiple Delhi-NCR Schools On High Alert Amid Bomb Threat, Searches On

Bomb Threat To Schools

a day ago
Columbia Uni Vows Expulsions, 1,000 Arrests in US in Pro-Palestine Protests; Here's What We Know

NYPD enters Columbia Uni

a day ago
VDG Personnel Demand Automatic Weapons And Army Training Post Terrorist Encounter In J&K's Udhampur

VDG Personnel's Demands

a day ago
Yogi Adityanath attacks Mamata over Sandeshkhali

Yogi attacks Mamata

2 days ago
OKLAHAMA

Tornado In Oklahama

2 days ago
Yasin Malik currently lodged in Tihar jail in terror-funding case

Yasin Malik

2 days ago
Arvind Kejriwal stopped taking insulin months before his arrest, Tihar officials

SC To Hear Delhi CM

2 days ago
Charlotte North Carolina shooting

Shooting In US’ NC

2 days ago
Gujarat's Coconut Growers Seek Government Support For Expansion

Coconut Growers Seek Aid

2 days ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers his 2023 Christmas address

Russian Missile Attack

2 days ago
water crisis

Villagers Boycott Polls

2 days ago
PM Modi attacks opposition

PM attacks opposition

2 days ago
India At UN Reiterates Support For Two-State Solution Amid Growing Tensions Between Israel, Gaza
India At UN Reiterates Support For ‘Two-State Solution’
Videos8 minutes ago
India At UN Reiterates Support For Two-State Solution Amid Growing Tensions Between Israel, Gaza
04:21
India At UN Reiterates Support For ‘Two-State Solution’
Videos8 minutes ago
BJP Leader Rekha Patra
04:10
X security cover for Rekha Patra, Is TMC plotting something big?
Videos15 hours ago
Delay In Probe Drains Neha Hiremath's Father Niranjan Of Hope For Justice | Republic Exclusive
04:37
Delay In Probe Drains Neha Hiremath’s Father Niranjan Of Hope
Videos19 hours ago
Russia Puts Up A Dramatic Display Of 'Trophied' Western Military Equipment From Ukraine, NATO
03:29
Russia's Dramatic Display Of ‘Trophied’ Western Military Equipment
Videosa day ago
After Airports & Hospitals, Multiple Delhi-NCR Schools On High Alert Amid Bomb Threat, Searches On
05:19
Delhi-NCR Schools On High Alert Amid Bomb Threat
Videosa day ago
Columbia Uni Vows Expulsions, 1,000 Arrests in US in Pro-Palestine Protests; Here's What We Know
03:33
NYC Police Officials Enter Columbia University
Videosa day ago
VDG Personnel Demand Automatic Weapons And Army Training Post Terrorist Encounter In J&K's Udhampur
04:16
VDG Personnel's Demands Post Terrorist Encounter In J&K’s Udhampur
Videosa day ago
Yogi Adityanath attacks Mamata over Sandeshkhali
05:00
Yogi Adityanath attacks Mamata over Sandeshkhali
Videos2 days ago
OKLAHAMA
03:16
Oklahoma Towns Hard Hit By Tornadoes Begin Long Cleanup After 4 Killed
Videos2 days ago
Yasin Malik currently lodged in Tihar jail in terror-funding case
03:46
Delhi Police Takes Down Controversial Poster Featuring Yasin Malik
Videos2 days ago
Arvind Kejriwal stopped taking insulin months before his arrest, Tihar officials
03:44
SC To Continue Hearing Kejriwal’s Plea Against His Arrest
Videos2 days ago
Charlotte North Carolina shooting
04:59
4 Police Officers Killed, 4 Injured In Shooting In US’ North Carolina
Videos2 days ago
Gujarat's Coconut Growers Seek Government Support For Expansion
04:21
Gujarat’s Coconut Growers Seek Government Support For Expansion
Videos2 days ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers his 2023 Christmas address
03:44
Russian Missile Attack Kills At Least 4, Injures Over 27 In Odesa
Videos2 days ago
water crisis
04:46
Villagers Of Jalesar, Agra Boycott Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Videos2 days ago
PM Modi attacks opposition
03:19
PM Modi attacks opposition over Amit Shah's fake video
Videos2 days ago
prajwal revanna
08:43
Obscene Video Row: Prajwal Revanna leaves country
Videos2 days ago
US Says It Destroyed 2 Houthi Drones Meant to Target Ships Over Red Sea
04:23
US hits back at Houthis, downs five drones of rebels over Red Sea
Videos2 days ago
Police arrest dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia.
04:58
Pro-Palestinian Student Protesters Encampment Continues At Columbia Uni
Videos3 days ago
Homes Damaged, Trees Uprooted as Tornadoes Cause Damage in Nebraska and Iowa
03:10
State Of Emergency Declared As Tornadoes Kill At Least 4 In Oklahoma
Videos3 days ago
Russia Renews Attack On Ukraine
03:52
Russia Attack Ukraine As They Target Each Other's Energy Facilities
Videos4 days ago
End To Violence Against Women
04:11
Australian PM Albanese Joins In To Demand End To Violence Against Women
Videos4 days ago
Cache Of Drugs Seized
04:02
Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 602 Cr Seized In Gujarat
Videos4 days ago
Hinglaj Yatra in Pakistan
03:03
Hindu devotees climb hundreds of stairs during Hinglaj Yatra in Pakistan
Videos4 days ago
