Published May 7, 2024 at 3:32 PM IST
Anti-Israel Protests: Columbia University Cancels Main Graduation
Columbia University has announced the cancellation of its university-wide commencement ceremony scheduled for May 15, opting instead for "smaller-scale, school-based celebrations" amidst ongoing protests on campus. The decision, revealed by university officials on Monday, comes after weeks of demonstrations both in support of and against Palestine, raising security concerns and prompting discussions with student leaders.
