Published Mar 10, 2024 at 5:04 PM IST
Biden And Trump Take On Each Other At Georgia Face-off
President Biden and former President Trump held duelling rallies in Georgia on March 09. Both the contenders warned public of dire consequences if the other won. While Biden said he thinks Trump would be a dictator, Trump called former’s State of Union the 'worst in history'.
Published March 10th, 2024 at 17:04 IST
