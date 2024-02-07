Videos
Published Jan 31, 2024 at 7:46 PM IST
Donald Trump To Get Nobel Peace Prize?
Donald Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. This is the fourth time he has nabbed the nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. Watch the video to know more.
Donald Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. This is the fourth time he has nabbed the nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. Watch the video to know more.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.