Former paramedic Jeremy Cooper avoids prison after administering a powerful sedative to Elijah McClain, whose tragic death fueled racial injustice protests in 2020. Cooper sentenced to 14 months in jail and probation, facing up to 3 years for criminally negligent homicide. McClain, 23, was forcibly restrained by police and injected with ketamine while walking home in 2019. Cooper's dismissal and subsequent 4 years probation highlight the ongoing debate over police custody deaths and sedative use. McClain's mother expresses outrage at the sentencing, while medical experts raise concerns over the treatment of suspects in custody. Stay updated on this developing story with our in-depth coverage.