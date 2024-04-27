×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Entertainment
Economy
Politics
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Apr 27, 2024 at 3:45 PM IST

Elijah McClain's Paramedic Avoids Prison

Former paramedic Jeremy Cooper avoids prison after administering a powerful sedative to Elijah McClain, whose tragic death fueled racial injustice protests in 2020. Cooper sentenced to 14 months in jail and probation, facing up to 3 years for criminally negligent homicide. McClain, 23, was forcibly restrained by police and injected with ketamine while walking home in 2019. Cooper's dismissal and subsequent 4 years probation highlight the ongoing debate over police custody deaths and sedative use. McClain's mother expresses outrage at the sentencing, while medical experts raise concerns over the treatment of suspects in custody. Stay updated on this developing story with our in-depth coverage.

Published April 27th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Elijah McClain's Paramedic Avoids Prison

Videos18 minutes ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Paramedic Who Injected Elijah McClain With Ketamine Before His Death Avoids Prison

Jeremy Cooper Avoids Jail

18 minutes ago
Tornado Tears Through US’ Nebraska, Causes Severe Damage In Omaha Suburbs

Tornado Tears Through US

42 minutes ago
Harish Salve

Harish Salve

7 hours ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma

7 hours ago
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke exclusively with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sarma's role in “destroying the Congress” in Assam.

Himanta with Arnab

15 hours ago
PM Modi Slams Opposition

PM Modi in Malda

a day ago
Sukanta Majumdar, TMC Worker Get Caught In Ugly Verbal Spat

BJP vs TMC In Balurghat

a day ago
EC Makes Meticulous Security Arrangements For Phase-2 Polls

Phase-2 Polls Security

a day ago
Polling Parties Ready; Security Heightened For 2nd Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls In Manipur

Polling Parties Ready

a day ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024: West Bengal receives 82% voting in first phase of 3 LS seats

Phase 2 of polls

a day ago
Former US President Donald Trump is facing an unprecedented hush money criminal trial in a New York court.

Big court day for Trump

2 days ago
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India rejects US report

2 days ago
Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal visits Puri

2 days ago
manish kashyap join bjp

Manish Kashyap joins BJP

2 days ago
Heeramandi Screening

Stars At Heeramandi Event

2 days ago
After Mexico, India Becomes Largest Source Country For New Citizens in US, Reveals Data

Mexican Police

2 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Paramedic Who Injected Elijah McClain With Ketamine Before His Death Avoids Prison
Elijah McClain's Paramedic Avoids Prison
Videos18 minutes ago
Tornado Tears Through US’ Nebraska, Causes Severe Damage In Omaha Suburbs
Tornado Tears Through US’ Nebraska, Causes Severe Damage In Omaha
Videos42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows4 months ago

Trending Videos

Paramedic Who Injected Elijah McClain With Ketamine Before His Death Avoids Prison
03:45
Elijah McClain's Paramedic Avoids Prison
Videos18 minutes ago
Tornado Tears Through US’ Nebraska, Causes Severe Damage In Omaha Suburbs
03:33
Tornado Tears Through US’ Nebraska, Causes Severe Damage In Omaha
Videos42 minutes ago
Harish Salve
00:00
EXCLUSIVE: Harish Salve Speaks To Arnab Goswami On EVM Issue
Videos7 hours ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma
00:00
We Will Not Allow Anyone To Bring Sharia Law In India: Himanta Biswa
Videos7 hours ago
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke exclusively with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sarma's role in “destroying the Congress” in Assam.
36:31
Himanta Biswa Sarma talks to Arnab on Lok Sabha polls
Videos15 hours ago
PM Modi Slams Opposition
09:14
PM Modi gets huge welcome in Malda, 'Will be Bengal's son in next birth'
Videosa day ago
Sukanta Majumdar, TMC Worker Get Caught In Ugly Verbal Spat
03:08
Sukanta Majumdar, TMC Worker Get Caught In Ugly Verbal Spat
Videosa day ago
EC Makes Meticulous Security Arrangements For Phase-2 Polls
05:18
EC Makes Meticulous Security Arrangements For Phase-2 Polls
Videosa day ago
Polling Parties Ready; Security Heightened For 2nd Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls In Manipur
03:48
Security Heightened For 2nd Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls In Manipur
Videosa day ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024: West Bengal receives 82% voting in first phase of 3 LS seats
03:04
Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Begins
Videosa day ago
Former US President Donald Trump is facing an unprecedented hush money criminal trial in a New York court.
03:05
Critical day for Donald Trump in hush money trial & before Supreme Court
Videos2 days ago
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
05:19
India rejects 'deeply biased' US report on human rights abuse
Videos2 days ago
Saina Nehwal
03:08
Saina Nehwal visits Puri, seeks blessings of Lord Jagannath
Videos2 days ago
manish kashyap join bjp
03:16
My mother asked me to...: Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap joins BJP
Videos2 days ago
Heeramandi Screening
04:46
Heeramandi Screening: Alia, Aditi, Kriti-Pulkit Arrive In Style
Videos2 days ago
After Mexico, India Becomes Largest Source Country For New Citizens in US, Reveals Data
03:45
Mexican Police Investigate A Man As A Possible Serial Killer
Videos2 days ago
Israel reportedly struck the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday.
06:48
Hamas would lay down weapons on one condition, says official
Videos2 days ago
Delhi Police received a PCR call around 12.30 am on Thursday morning about an attack on an ice cream vendor with knives
03:11
Ice Cream Vendor Stabbed To Death Near India Gate In Delhi
Videos2 days ago
Turmoil Sweeps Across US Universities As Pro-Palestinian Protests By Students Kick Into Higher Gear
04:12
Turmoil Across US As Pro-Palestinian Protests By Students Kick In
Videos3 days ago
Sam Pitroda on Ram Mandir
03:07
Congress’ Sam Pitroda Issues Clarification Over ‘Wealth Redistribution’
Videos3 days ago
Kuldeep Yadav
05:23
Kuldeep Yadav talks on Pant's Captaincy, Delhi Capitals IPL performance
Videos4 days ago
5 migrants dead
03:05
Five Migrants Die While Crossing The Busy English Channel
Videos4 days ago
Dubai Flood
03:28
Deadly Floods In Southern China, Guangdong Province Kill At Least 4
Videos4 days ago
Asaduddin Owaisi on the target of Madhavi Lata
20:44
Exclusive / Madhavi Latha speaks to Arnab on controversies, challenging Owaisi
Videos5 days ago
Whatsapp logo