Published May 9, 2024 at 9:27 AM IST
This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy Delhi Lane
Irked by a trashy service road, Danish Envoy Freddy Svane made a video demanding cleanliness, which went viral. Delhi civic body NDMC on May 08 launched a ‘Swachhta Abhiyan’ in minutes to clean the area. Expressing delight over the quick action Svane thanked the NDMC workers and called it “fantastic”. Notably, India and Denmark hold strong diplomatic ties on shared values and commitment to global sustainability. Bilateral relations were elevated to level of "Green Strategic Partnership" during Virtual Summit, between PM Modi and Danish PM.
