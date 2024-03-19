Videos
Published Mar 19, 2024 at 9:17 PM IST
Tesla's autopilot feature ends CEO Angela Chao's life
Billionaire Angela Chao died in February 2024 in what was initially termed as an accident. After the investigation, it was found that Chao struggled to survive when her Tesla reversed into a lake. She was pronounced dead after she accidentally put her Tesla in reverse mode and the car backed into a pond.
Published March 19th, 2024 at 21:17 IST
