Viral video has emerged showing long queues on Mount Everest.



The Everest Queue: More Than Meets the Eye While viral videos and photos depict long lines on Mount Everest, they don't reveal the whole story. Yes, there were many climbers, but the cause of these queues lies elsewhere: bad weather. Harsh winds and storms often restrict climbing opportunities to just a few days. With such a narrow window, hundreds of climbers and their Sherpa guides are forced to make their summit attempts simultaneously, creating bottlenecks along the route and causing the queues. This isn't a typical situation. Everest usually offers climbers two weeks of favorable weather with calm winds. In 2022, for example, clear skies and gentle breezes lasted an entire month, allowing hundreds to reach the peak without experiencing overcrowding.