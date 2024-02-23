Videos
Published Feb 23, 2024 at 6:19 PM IST
Biden Meets Putin Critic Navalny's Wife Yulia, Daughter
President Joe Biden said he had "the honor" of meeting with Alexei Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya and 20-year-old daughter Dasha while in California on Thursday. Speaking to the press before a fundraising event, Biden said the Russian opposition leader who died last week in an Arctic prison "was a man of incredible courage," adding that "it's amazing how his wife and daughter are emulating that."
Watch video for more
President Joe Biden said he had "the honor" of meeting with Alexei Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya and 20-year-old daughter Dasha while in California on Thursday. Speaking to the press before a fundraising event, Biden said the Russian opposition leader who died last week in an Arctic prison "was a man of incredible courage," adding that "it's amazing how his wife and daughter are emulating that."
Watch video for more
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
BJP vs Congress over Karnataka temple tax
Videos19 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.