Videos
Published Mar 23, 2024 at 11:55 AM IST
What Type Of Cancer Does Kate Middleton Have, Doctor Offers Insight
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has disclosed that she has cancer but hasn't said what kind. In a video announcement Friday, she revealed that she was undergoing chemotherapy but didn't give further details of her treatment. Kate had successful surgery in January and at the time, officials said her condition wasn’t cancerous. But tests done later found the cancer.
Watch video to find out what the experts have to say.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has disclosed that she has cancer but hasn't said what kind. In a video announcement Friday, she revealed that she was undergoing chemotherapy but didn't give further details of her treatment. Kate had successful surgery in January and at the time, officials said her condition wasn’t cancerous. But tests done later found the cancer.
Watch video to find out what the experts have to say.
Published March 23rd, 2024 at 11:55 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Biggest Social Media IPOs
UNGA Resolution on AI
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.