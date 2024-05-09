Videos
Published May 9, 2024 at 7:50 PM IST
WHO Chief Tedros Expresses Concern Over Israel’s Activities In Rafah
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Thursday the UN health body was “deeply concerned" about Israel’s increased military activities in Rafah, where most of Gaza’s people have fled for safety. Speaking at a news conference in Geneva, Adhanom Ghebreyesus, added that WHO had no intention of withdrawing from Rafah and would stay and deliver aid alongside their partners.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Thursday the UN health body was “deeply concerned" about Israel’s increased military activities in Rafah, where most of Gaza’s people have fled for safety. Speaking at a news conference in Geneva, Adhanom Ghebreyesus, added that WHO had no intention of withdrawing from Rafah and would stay and deliver aid alongside their partners.
Published May 9th, 2024 at 19:50 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Powerful Storms Kill 3 As Tornadoes
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.