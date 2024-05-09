×

Published May 9, 2024 at 7:52 PM IST

CM Yogi Adityanath Calls Out 'Dangerous Mindset’ Of Cong, Seeks Apology

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath blamed the Congress for the 1947 partition and accused them of consistently dividing the nation along caste, regional, and linguistic lines in response to Sam Pitroda's controversial remarks about people's appearances in different parts of India. Expanding his remarks, he suggested that the Congress party should apologise to the country for what Sam Pitroda said. It shows the dangerous mindset of the Congress party, he added. “Congress is responsible for the partition in 1947, it is responsible for the horrors of partition. Even after the independence, it has committed the sin of dividing the country in the name of caste, region, and language. Sam Pitroda's remark is highly condemnable. Congress party should apologise to the country for the things it is making Sam Pitroda say...This shows the dangerous mindset of Congress. It is highly condemnable”, said Yogi Adityanath.

Published May 9th, 2024 at 19:52 IST

Whatsapp logo