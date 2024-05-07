Videos
Published May 5, 2024 at 3:19 PM IST
J&K Police Intensifies Crackdown On Banned Jamaat-e-Islami
The J&K Police has intensified the crackdown on banned terror organisation Jamaat-e-Islami. J&K Police made announcements through speaker in Kishtwar. The police warned all against associating with the banned organisation. Notably, Centre in February 2024, had extended the ban on the organisation for 5 more years. Notably, back in February, JeI was found continuing its activities against security, integrity and sovereignty of India. The outfit was first declared an 'Unlawful Association' in February 2019. The crackdown comes as a deadly terrorist attack on an IAF convoy in Poonch was reported on May 04.
Published May 5th, 2024 at 15:19 IST
