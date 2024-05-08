Videos
Published May 5, 2024 at 12:31 AM IST
Pakistanis travel from Sindh to Haridwar to immerse ashes in Ganga
Anil Kumar was among a group of more than 200 Hindu pilgrims from the Sindh province of Pakistan who embarked on a religious journey to India. At Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, they immersed the ashes of their ancestors in the sacred waters of the River Ganga.
Published May 6th, 2024 at 00:31 IST
