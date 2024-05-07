A day after quitting the Congress, Radhika Khera made explosive revelations in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Radhika Khera was spokesperson of the Congress party and was serving as the AICC's communication and media coordinator for Chhattisgarh. Radhika Khera alleged that she was abused by Congress leaders and was locked up in a room for 'over a minute'. She stated she was constantly targeted for visiting the newly-built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.