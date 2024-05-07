Videos
Published May 6, 2024 at 12:38 AM IST
It is tough being a Hindu in Congress: Radhika Khera tells Arnab
A day after quitting the Congress, Radhika Khera made explosive revelations in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Radhika Khera was spokesperson of the Congress party and was serving as the AICC's communication and media coordinator for Chhattisgarh. Radhika Khera alleged that she was abused by Congress leaders and was locked up in a room for 'over a minute'. She stated she was constantly targeted for visiting the newly-built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
A day after quitting the Congress, Radhika Khera made explosive revelations in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Radhika Khera was spokesperson of the Congress party and was serving as the AICC's communication and media coordinator for Chhattisgarh. Radhika Khera alleged that she was abused by Congress leaders and was locked up in a room for 'over a minute'. She stated she was constantly targeted for visiting the newly-built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Published May 7th, 2024 at 00:38 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.