Published May 7, 2024 at 5:06 PM IST
JDS Workers Stage Protest Against Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar
JD(S) party workers on May 07 staged protests against Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar on May 07. The protest was staged at NR Circle In Hassan. The protest was joined by senior JDS leaders. Notably, the agitation led to traffic snarls in the area. The mass protests come in the backdrop of the Prajwal Revanna sex scandal. The protesters alleged that the obscene videos scandal has been scripted by the Congress. Notably, politics have been heated up since the Prajwal Revanna scandal came to fore. HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna are facing a probe by an SIT. HD Revanna was arrested on May 04 and sent to police custody until 08.
