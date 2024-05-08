Videos
Published May 5, 2024 at 12:33 AM IST
PM Modi takes 'Janeu' jibe at Rahul Gandhi in Ethwah
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in UP’s Etawah on May 5. During the address, he took a jibe at Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi. He said that the Congress leader earlier wore the sacred thread before the 2019 elections but this time even the temple visits have stopped. He also took shot at Samajwadi Party.
Published May 6th, 2024 at 00:33 IST
